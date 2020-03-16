Boston Globe Obituaries
ELENE S. CASHMAN

ELENE S. CASHMAN Obituary
CASHMAN, Elene S. Peacefully passed away on March 16, 2020 at age 87. Beloved wife of James J. Cashman and devoted daughter of Gus and Libbe (Fruchter) Spanier. She is survived by her cousin Sheila Rittenberg and family. Elene will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, her love of dogs and children and her wickedly dry sense of humor. Graveside Services will respectfully remain private due to Coronavirus concerns. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or or to Temple Beth David, 7 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090.

View the online memorial for Elene S. CASHMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020
