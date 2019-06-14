Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for ELENI BALOGLU MELIDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELENI (KARAGOUNIS) BALOGLU MELIDES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELENI (KARAGOUNIS) BALOGLU MELIDES Obituary
BALOGLU MELIDES, Eleni (Karagounis) Formerly of West Roxbury, and Paleo Faliro, Athens, Greece passed away on June 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Harry Melides. Loving mother of Kaliopi Baloglu of Athens, Greece, and Nikki Price and her husband Daniel of Dedham. Devoted grandmother of James Michael Kypriotis, Glenn Price and Harry Price. She was predeceased by her brothers, Timothy, Theodore, and Achilleas Karagounis. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, June 18th from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:30am. Interment Gardens Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Eleni's memory to Bear Mountain Parkway Rehabilitation 1190 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from June 16 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now