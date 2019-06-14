|
|
BALOGLU MELIDES, Eleni (Karagounis) Formerly of West Roxbury, and Paleo Faliro, Athens, Greece passed away on June 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Harry Melides. Loving mother of Kaliopi Baloglu of Athens, Greece, and Nikki Price and her husband Daniel of Dedham. Devoted grandmother of James Michael Kypriotis, Glenn Price and Harry Price. She was predeceased by her brothers, Timothy, Theodore, and Achilleas Karagounis. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, June 18th from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:30am. Interment Gardens Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Eleni's memory to Bear Mountain Parkway Rehabilitation 1190 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from June 16 to June 18, 2019