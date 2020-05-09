|
|
CONNOLLY, Elenora "Regina" (Goode) Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. Regina was born November 17, 1922 to the late Owen and Mary A. (O'Sullivan) Goode. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Connolly, Sr. Loving mother of Thomas J. Connolly, Jr. and his wife Jean of Whitman, Matthew J. Connolly of Foxboro, Michael O. Connolly, Sr. and Peter D. Connolly, Sr., both of Walpole, and Marianne Kelly and her husband Declan of Dedham. Regina was the cherished grandmother of 18 loving grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson Peter D. Connolly, Jr. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was the dear sister of the late Margaret, Mary, James, Rita and Gerry. Visiting Hours and Burial will be private due to state guidelines on public gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations in Regina's memory may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02132 or at sttheresaparishboston.com or Daughters of St. Paul, 50 St. Paul's Ave., Boston, MA 02130 daughtersofstpaul.com To leave a condolence message for Regina's family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020