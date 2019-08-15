|
ARVANITIS, Elias From Wellesley, passed away August 13, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born August 13, 1932 in Vergadeika, Greece. He was predeceased by his wife, Athanacia Arvanitis. Elias emigrated from Greece to the United States in 1964, and worked multiple jobs to support his family, who he ultimately brought to America in 1969. He came to America to pursue the American Dream. In 1973, he opened his own restaurant in Wellesley, which he named Loui's Coffee Shop.
The restaurant served the town of Wellesley until his retirement 35 years later. He was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian and actively supported both his churches in America, St. Demetrios, and Greece, Agios Nicholas.
He is survived by his six children and their spouses: Eva and Sotiris Papdopoulous from Natick, Eugenia Arvanitis from Natick, Angie and Walter Snow from Bellingham, Christina Knight from Natick, Charlie and Simela Arvanitis from Natick, and Demetria and Paul Gigliotti from Wellesley. He is survived by 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild: James, Daniel, Ilia, Jannelle, Michael, Renee, George, Pamela, Ilia, Ilia, Alex, Athanacia, Eleni-Maria, Christopher, Ilia, and Kayla, and great-grandson: Sammy. He is also survived by his brothers: Vasilios & Kriakoula Vergados, Thansi & Angela Arvanitis and sisters: Vasiliki & Petros Papakonstantinou and Hariaklia & Markos Kofitsas, and predeceased by three brothers. He still has many family and friends here and in Greece.
A Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 19, at 10am at St. Demetrios Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, August 18, from 4-8pm at the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elias' honor can be made to St. Demetrios Orthodox Church at 57 Brown St., Weston, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019