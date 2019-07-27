|
|
KATSOS, Elias G. "Lou" Of Arlington, MA, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Constantina (Speros) Katsos. Devoted father of George Katsos and his wife Elena, Thaiadora Dorow and her husband Daniel, John Katsos and his wife Aoife, and Steven Katsos and his wife Shara. Cherished grandfather of Harry, Luke, Mia, Lexi and Sophie. Brother of Constance Katsos. Uncle of Irene. He was predeceased by his parents George and Agelike Katsos, his brother John and sister Irene, and niece Patricia. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Athanasius The Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA at 10AM. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Massachusetts Ave., ARLINGTON, MA from 6PM to 8PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the above named church Icon Fund. Late Veteran US Army, WWII. Member and VFW. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, MA. For online guestbook please visit. DeVitoFuneralHome.com DeVito Funeral Home 781-305-8334
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019