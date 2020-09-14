1/
ELIDE (SUSI) DIFRANCESCO
DiFRANCESCO, Elide (Susi) Of Peabody, formerly of Everett, September 12. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni DiFrancesco. Devoted mother of Lucy Botelho and her husband Ken of Peabody, Aldo DiFrancesco and his wife Jennifer of Andover and the late Johnny DiFrancesco. Adored grandmother of Stephanie, Danielle and Matthew Bothelo and Nicholas, Kyle and Lucas DiFrancesco. Dear sister of the late Nicola and Gaetano Susi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Saturday, September 19, from 9:30AM to 11:30AM, followed by a funeral service in the funeral home beginning at 11:30AM. All attending must wear face masks and adhere to social distancing protocols. Services will conclude with entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA.02452. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
