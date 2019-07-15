Boston Globe Obituaries
ELIJAH "ELI" MCDANIEL

ELIJAH "ELI" MCDANIEL Obituary
McDANIEL, Elijah "Eli" Of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Bellingham, MA, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born June 14,1933, in Kinston, NC, to the late Frank and Florence (Battle) McDaniel. Elijah was survived by his wife of 40 years, Norma McDaniel of the home, and one sister, Bertha McDaniel of Stittsville, Ontario, Canada. Four daughters, Debra Breedy of Hackensack, NJ, Regina Solemina (Gerald) of Methuen, MA, Michelle Browne of Matthews, NC, and Karen Cruz (Ruben) of Matthew, NC, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his daughter, Judith Berry Nix, parents, Frank and Florence, brothers, Frank, Jr., Robert, and John, sisters Hazel Dillahunt, Ethel Flowers, and Nellie Rae McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel was employed by Raytheon until his retirement in 1984 after 25 years with the company and the sole proprietor of NipDrip Handyman Services. A Memorial Service was conducted on Friday, July 12, 2019, burial was private. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue, CHARLOTTE, NC in charge of arrangements. Grier Funeral Service 704-332-7109

View the online memorial for Elijah "Eli" McDANIEL
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019
