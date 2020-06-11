|
|
FRASER, Elinor C. (Shinnick) Of Andover, formerly of Reading, died on June 9, 2020 at the age of 96, of natural causes. Ellie was born and raised in Brockton, MA. She was the daughter of the late Catherine (Mahoney) and Charles Shinnick. She graduated from Regis College and received Master's degrees from Boston University and Simmons College. She worked for many years in nursing administration at University Hospital in Boston and St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton. Ellie was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Fraser, to whom she was married for 37 years. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Huntington and her husband, Patrick, of Milton, her son Paul Fraser, and his wife, Laurie, of Andover and her son, John Fraser, and his wife, Hon. Carol-Ann Fraser, also of Andover. Ellie was cherished "Nana Ellie" to her grandchildren, John Patrick, Connor, Michael, Julia, Katherine, Jack, Ryan, Caroline and Lauren. Ellie loved spending time with her nine grandchildren, talking, reading, dining out, and travelling to Florida and Cape Cod. Ellie was very proud of her Irish heritage and her adopted Scottish lineage. Most of all, she loved her family and her great group of friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Geriatric Assistance and Bear Mountain Wingate for the loving care they gave our mother. Due to the current pandemic, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elinor's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.st.jude.org If you wish to express sympathy or share a funny story, please see the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home of READING website at www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020