Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELINOR COURTNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELINOR DONOVAN (MURPHY) COURTNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELINOR DONOVAN (MURPHY) COURTNEY Obituary
COURTNEY, Elinor Donovan (Murphy) Age 96, of Westwood, MA, formerly of Savannah, GA and Armonk, NY, died peacefully on May 29th. Elinor was the beloved wife of the late Alexander A. Courtney for 20 years and previously of the late Robert G. Donovan for 53 years, daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Murphy, and loving mother of five sons, 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Elinor and her six siblings were born and raised in Cambridge, MA, where she graduated from Cambridge High and Latin in 1942. Shortly thereafter, Elinor moved to Washington, DC, where she assisted in the war effort by working for the FBI. After the close of World War II, Elinor returned to Cambridge, where she was married in 1946. Elinor and Bob Donovan raised five sons in Edison, NJ and later Armonk, NY, and Melbourne, Australia. Elinor and Bob had friends all over the world and traveled extensively until settling in Savannah, GA upon Bob's retirement. In their later years together, Elinor and Bob lived in Westwood, where Bob died in 1999.

To the delight of her family, Elinor married Alexander Courtney in 2000. Elinor and Al spent the next 20 years together, again traveling the world, fishing in the Adirondacks, playing golf and most importantly tending to their growing brood of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elinor was devoted to her family and that devotion was returned by her husband, her children and her grandchildren. Hardly a week went by without Elinor serving her famous apple pie to a visiting family member, each delighting in Elinor's warm embrace and unrelenting good humor. Elinor was a devout Catholic and she served as a eucharistic minister at Fox Hill Village in Westwood for many years.

Elinor is survived by four of her sons, Brian (Linda) of Boyce, VA, Robert of New York, NY, John (Denise) of Oak Park, IL and Mark (Dawn) of Westwood, MA. Her oldest son Paul died in 2006. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Al's three children, Alec (Ellen) of Glenmont, NY, Bob (Marcy) of Orchard Park, NY, and Joan Murray (Bob) of Westwood, MA.

Funeral arrangements for Elinor are in the care of the Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home of WESTWOOD, MA and will be private due to the current health crisis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10 AM, at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Westwood, MA (close friends and family welcome, limited attendance). The Mass will also be live-streamed at

www.facebook.com/saintmmparish.org

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elinor's name to .
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELINOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -