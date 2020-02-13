Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
ELINOR E. (SHEA) MURPHY

MURPHY, Elinor E. (Shea) Of Melrose, February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Paul R. Murphy. Loving mother of Helen Murphy Connors & her husband Timothy of Reading, Kathleen Connors & her late husband Francis of Reading, Patricia Murphy & her husband Michael Kavanagh of Methuen, Paul R. Murphy, Jr. & his wife Michele of Melrose and Mark Murphy & his wife Jennifer of Saugus. Proud grandmother of Jason Connors & Grace Murphy, Tarynn & Andrew Connors, James & Luke Smith and Melanie Strain & Matt Kavanagh. Caring sister of Helen Comosa of Georgetown and the late Francis, James, Timothy & Kevin Shea. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, February 19th, at 9:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 11:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elinor's name to & , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -