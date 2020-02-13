|
MURPHY, Elinor E. (Shea) Of Melrose, February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Paul R. Murphy. Loving mother of Helen Murphy Connors & her husband Timothy of Reading, Kathleen Connors & her late husband Francis of Reading, Patricia Murphy & her husband Michael Kavanagh of Methuen, Paul R. Murphy, Jr. & his wife Michele of Melrose and Mark Murphy & his wife Jennifer of Saugus. Proud grandmother of Jason Connors & Grace Murphy, Tarynn & Andrew Connors, James & Luke Smith and Melanie Strain & Matt Kavanagh. Caring sister of Helen Comosa of Georgetown and the late Francis, James, Timothy & Kevin Shea. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, February 19th, at 9:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 11:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elinor's name to & , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020