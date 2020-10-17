1/1
ELINOR EPSTEIN LUBIN
1941 - 2020
LUBIN, Elinor Epstein Age 78, of New York City, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. She was married to Sheldon Lubin of Newton, MA, who predeceased her by 19 years. Elinor's life can be measured by the positive impact she had on others. She believed in and was committed to family, friendship and community and enriched the lives of those that had the pleasure to be part of her circle. She was an avid knitter and lover of film and the arts. She was a devoted sister to Robert Epstein and Betty Finkelstein, deceased. Loving mother of Wendy Schechter and Justin Lubin; and cherished Gamma (grandmother) of Ariel, Ashira, Miriam, David, Joseph, Samantha, Sabrina and Harry. Services Private. Tributes in her name can be made to Fairfield County House, Stamford, CT.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
