FELICETTI, Elinor "Ronni" Passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 at the age of 84, after battling Lymphoma for many years. She was predeceased by her husband of forty years, Robert Felicetti, and her brother, Robert Steckler.
Ronni will be lovingly remembered by her son, Jeffrey Dannay and his wife Kathryn of Scottsdale, AZ, and her daughter, Elizabeth Grinnell and her husband Thomas of Framingham, MA. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren Jill, Tim and Kristen, Rachel, Rebecca and Dan, Ellen, and Michael, and her great-grandson Quinn. A sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, stepdaughters, and friends from coast to coast will also remember Ronni.
Ronni grew up in New York, and while she settled in Massachusetts in the ?70s, she always considered herself a "New Yorker." Later in life, she became bi-coastal with a winter home in Tucson, AZ. Her time there in the Catalina Mountains brought her incredible joy.
Ronni valued lifelong education. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in English from Barnard College and a Master's Degree in Education from Tufts University. Then, decades later, she earned her Juris Doctor Degree from Western New England College and passed the Bar in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Ronni was an avid reader and a member of many book groups. She loved cats and was especially fond of Siamese cats. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, hiking, shopping, and playing duplicate bridge. She was a spectacular cook and was known for the parties she threw, often referred to as Ronni's Shindigs. She also loved to travel and visited countries all over the world.
We will honor Ronni with a gathering of family and friends at a date to be decided later.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020