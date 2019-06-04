CRAVEN, Elinor Frances Of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully in her home on May 18, 2019, at the age of 95. Elinor was a retiree from the counseling psychology department at Boston College, and she was an avid gardener. She was a devoted wife to Alec Craven, and beloved by her children Carol, Pamela, Alex, Sean, as well as daughter-in-law Debralynn, and her grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held in Elinor's memory on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, 573 Washington St., Newton, MA. The family invites you to attend both the Memorial Mass, as well as a memorial celebration of Elinor's life in a gathering directly following the Mass which will be held in the lower church. Anyone wishing to send flowers may send them to the church, with our thanks.



