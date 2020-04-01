Boston Globe Obituaries
KRITZMAN, Elinor (Stone) Age 91, of Newton, formerly of Brockton on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Julius "Red" Kritzman, M.D. Devoted mother of Julia Abbott and her husband Mark Nowak, and Marjorie Benditt and her husband Dan Gerrity. Adored grandmother of Joshua and Katherine Abbott, Sarah and Drew Benditt, and great grandmother of Wesley Abbott. Dear sister of Naomi Cohen and her husband Saul Cohen. Elinor graduated from the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and was a professionally trained singer with a gorgeous soprano voice who loved to perform. She also had a passion for gardening and entertaining. Elinor was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be arranged for a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Seniors Helping Seniors, 330 Bear Hill Rd # 305 Waltham, MA 02451 or to the Eastman School of Music, https://www.esm.rochester.edu/advancement/how/ , or Office of Advancement Eastman School of Music 26 Gibbs Street Rochester, NY 14604. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020
