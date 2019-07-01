|
RICCI, Elinor Louise (Cronin) Age 93, of Waterville, ME, formerly of Reading, MA, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019, after a brief stay in hospice surrounded by family. Elinor was born October 2, 1925 to Esther (Bossi) and John Cronin in Boston, MA. She was predeceased by her loving spouse, Albert M. Ricci whom she was married for 69 years. They raised their six children first in Westwood, MA and then settled in Reading, MA. A combined memorial for Elinor and her son, John, will be held on July 11th between 7pm-9pm at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park Street, NORTH READING, MA 01864. A private burial for immediate family will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elinor may be made to the hospice care she received through: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019