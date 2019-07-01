Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Resources
More Obituaries for ELINOR RICCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELINOR LOUISE (CRONIN) RICCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELINOR LOUISE (CRONIN) RICCI Obituary
RICCI, Elinor Louise (Cronin) Age 93, of Waterville, ME, formerly of Reading, MA, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019, after a brief stay in hospice surrounded by family. Elinor was born October 2, 1925 to Esther (Bossi) and John Cronin in Boston, MA. She was predeceased by her loving spouse, Albert M. Ricci whom she was married for 69 years. They raised their six children first in Westwood, MA and then settled in Reading, MA. A combined memorial for Elinor and her son, John, will be held on July 11th between 7pm-9pm at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park Street, NORTH READING, MA 01864. A private burial for immediate family will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elinor may be made to the hospice care she received through: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cota Funeral Home
Download Now