THOMAS, Elinor Mae (Schofield) Of Woburn died on June 2nd after an illness. She leaves her devoted husband of 60 years, Kevin Thomas; her daughter, Betsy Austin and husband Kevin of Worcester; her son Bill Thomas and wife Michelle of Chelmsford; her cherished grandchildren Ashley, Matthew, Sean, and Sam; her brother Leo Schofield and wife Joan of Medford, numerous beloved cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and treasured friends. Born in 1934 and raised in Somerville, MA, she graduated from Matignon High School and Sargeant College. She worked throughout her life as an educator and business partner. She was a longtime resident of Winchester where she engaged in her passion: parenting her children. Elinor was fierce in her love; feisty, opinionated, and full of energy. She reveled in life in all its manifestations: art, literature, sports, and a good argument. Tending to her connections with people was important to her, and she mastered the art of mindful listening. An avid reader, she maintained a long list of holds at the public library. She was frustrated and entertained by golf in equal measure. Elinor's faith community at Sacred Heart Parish in Lexington and small faith group sustained her through life's challenges. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Winchester Hospital and Sawtelle Family Hospice House for their deeply compassionate care as Elinor navigated this final transition. Services will be held on Monday, June 10 at Sacred Heart Church, 16 Follen Road in Lexington. The family will be present at 9am to receive condolences, with a Celebration of Life to begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to Lost Coin Women's Fund, Inc., PO Box 82, Milton, MA 02186; Sawtelle Family Hospice House, Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805, or to the . Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019