GOLDMAN, Elinor Ruth Age 87, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Boston, daughter of the late Dr. Louis Cohen and Pauline (Naigles) Cohen. Beloved wife of the late Justin D. Goldman. She is survived by her loving children: Susan (Daniel), Lori and Louis; her grandchildren Deborah and Aaron, her brother Dr. Henry Cohen, and several nephews and nieces and their families. Service at Temple Ohabei Shalom, 1187 Beacon St., Brookline, MA on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA. Shiva will be held Friday at Temple Ohabei Shalom 1:15 pm-4 pm and will continue Sunday at her late residence from 3–7 pm with minyan at 6 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to The Music and Worship Fund at Temple Ohabei Shalom, 1187 Beacon St., Brookline, MA 02446 or to a . Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors. www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020