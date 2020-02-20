Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington St
CANTON, MA
ELINOR SUE (ROSEN) YOFFE

YOFFE, Elinor Sue (Rosen) Of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Newton and Brookline, entered into rest on February 17, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Martin S. Yoffe. Devoted mother of Ira Yoffe and his wife Beth, Robert Yoffe and his wife Cheryl, Dianne Wolpert and her husband Alan, and Suzanne Yoffe and her husband Edward Toussieh. Loving sister of the late Jean Abrams. Cherished grandmother of Alexander, Joshua, Lauren, Ariel, Joseph and Benjamin. Funeral Services at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 475 Washington St., CANTON on Sunday, February 23, at 10:00 AM. Memorial observance at the home of Dianne and Alan Wolpert immediately following interment until 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elinor's memory may be made to The at or to The Sawtelle Family Hospice House, Department of Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805 or at www.giving.laheyhealth.org and click on Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home. www.stanetskybrookline.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
