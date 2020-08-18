Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
Westview Cemetery
520 Bedford St
Lexington, MA
View Map
CRAWFORD, Elinor V. Of Lexington, August 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Richard F. Crawford and Dorothy E. (Bowman) Crawford. She is also survived by her many friends. Ellie worked as a Manager at Children's Hospital in Boston for 40 years. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 19 at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., in Lexington. Friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lahey Clinic Medical Center, 41 Burlington Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
