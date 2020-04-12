|
PEPE, Elio Of Medford, April 10th. Beloved husband of the late Emilia (Rossetti) Pepe. Devoted father of Lia McKay and her husband Jamie of Chestnut Hill and Elio Pepe, Jr. of Medford. Loving grandfather of Sean and Ryan. Dear brother of Gioacchino "Jack" Pepe and Antonio Pepe of Medford, Nicolina Grieco of Revere, Alessandro Pepe of Italy, Italia Dukas of Norwood, the late Elena and Ciriaco "Gino" Pepe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service for Elio will be held privately and a Memorial Mass will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, please honor Elio's memory by making a contribution in his name to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020