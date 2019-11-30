Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIOT SNIDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIOT I. SNIDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIOT I. SNIDER Obituary
SNIDER, Eliot I. Age 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born in Cambridge, MA and graduated from Boston Latin School, Harvard University and Harvard Business School. He was a long time resident of Palm Beach, Florida and for many years was the Director at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. He was President of the Massachusetts Lumber Company and Chairman of the Beth Israel Hospital and Lesley College. He was also President of the Harvard Business School Alumni Association and a long time member of the Young Presidents Organization. He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Freund) Snider, his son Andrew Snider and his wife Jodi, his son Paul Snider, his daughter Nancy Budge, his four grandchildren David, Jonathan, Donald and Stephen, his brother Stanley Snider and his sister Ruth Bernstein. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Wednesday, December 4 at 12:30pm. Interment at the Crawford Street Memorial Park, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Levine Chapels, Brookline

617-277-8300

www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIOT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -