|
|
SNIDER, Eliot I. Age 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born in Cambridge, MA and graduated from Boston Latin School, Harvard University and Harvard Business School. He was a long time resident of Palm Beach, Florida and for many years was the Director at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. He was President of the Massachusetts Lumber Company and Chairman of the Beth Israel Hospital and Lesley College. He was also President of the Harvard Business School Alumni Association and a long time member of the Young Presidents Organization. He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Freund) Snider, his son Andrew Snider and his wife Jodi, his son Paul Snider, his daughter Nancy Budge, his four grandchildren David, Jonathan, Donald and Stephen, his brother Stanley Snider and his sister Ruth Bernstein. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Wednesday, December 4 at 12:30pm. Interment at the Crawford Street Memorial Park, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019