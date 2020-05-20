Boston Globe Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 AM
First Parish UU Needham via Zoom
ELISA BUENAVENTURA POSSO


1931 - 2020
ELISA BUENAVENTURA POSSO Obituary
BUENAVENTURA POSSO, Elisa Born on March 18, 1931 in Santander de Quilichao, Cauca, Colombia. She was the 7th child of 8 children born to Manuel Maria Buenaventura and Elisa Posso de Buenaventura. After a brief illness, Elisa passed away on May 6, 2020 in the home of her oldest daughter Victoria Makrides in Westwood, MA. She is survived by her children (Victoria (Klaus Hoyer) and Veblen Makrides), grandchildren (Paul Elijah Green (Jane Malcolm) and Gelando Thomas Makrides Beltrani (Pia Goeke), great-grandchildren (Lucas Galen and Milo David Malcolm Green), 6 of her nieces and nephews, and her dear twin brother Joseph Bonaventure. Dearly loved by her family and friends, Elisa had a full life with many adventures and accomplishments. Memorial Services will be held by First Parish UU Needham via Zoom on May 30th at 10 AM ESDT. For details about her service and favorite charities, please see Elisa's obituary on the Eaton Funeral Home website www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
