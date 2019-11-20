|
LO STOCCO, Elisa Of Melrose, formerly of Cambridge, November 19. Loving sister of Louise Zannella and Rosa Grieco. Beloved aunt of Marco Bianchi, Paolo Bianchi, Filomena Cecere, Josephine DiSarra, Anthony Zannella, Massimo Zannella, Augusto Grieco and Angela Clapp. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 8:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Francis Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge at 9:30 AM. Visiting Friday 4-7PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lymphoma/. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019