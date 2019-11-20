Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis Church
325 Cambridge St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELISA STOCCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELISA LO STOCCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELISA LO STOCCO Obituary
LO STOCCO, Elisa Of Melrose, formerly of Cambridge, November 19. Loving sister of Louise Zannella and Rosa Grieco. Beloved aunt of Marco Bianchi, Paolo Bianchi, Filomena Cecere, Josephine DiSarra, Anthony Zannella, Massimo Zannella, Augusto Grieco and Angela Clapp. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 8:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Francis Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge at 9:30 AM. Visiting Friday 4-7PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lymphoma/. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Elisa LO STOCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELISA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -