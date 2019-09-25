Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
8:30 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church
Ashley St.
East Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELISA VENTRESCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELISA (LOSTRACCO) VENTRESCA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELISA (LOSTRACCO) VENTRESCA Obituary
VENTRESCA, Elisa (LoStracco) Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on September 23rd. Beloved wife of the late Mario Ventresca. Devoted mother of Joseph and wife Marlene of California, Joanne and husband William J. Mahoney, Jr. of Winthrop. Dear sister of Alba Ventresca of Italy, Maria Molinaro of Hamilton, Canada and the late Filadora, Amelia, Nunziata and Francesco. Cherished grandmother of Desmond Mahoney. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Elisa's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON on Wednesday, October 2nd from 4:00 to 7:00PM, and again on Thursday morning at 8:30AM, before leaving in procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church Ashley St., East Boston for a Funeral Mass celebrating Elisa's life at 10AM. Services will conclude with Elisa being laid to rest with her beloved husband Mario in Woodlawn Cemetery, may they rest in peace. For more info, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELISA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now