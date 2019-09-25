|
VENTRESCA, Elisa (LoStracco) Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on September 23rd. Beloved wife of the late Mario Ventresca. Devoted mother of Joseph and wife Marlene of California, Joanne and husband William J. Mahoney, Jr. of Winthrop. Dear sister of Alba Ventresca of Italy, Maria Molinaro of Hamilton, Canada and the late Filadora, Amelia, Nunziata and Francesco. Cherished grandmother of Desmond Mahoney. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Elisa's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON on Wednesday, October 2nd from 4:00 to 7:00PM, and again on Thursday morning at 8:30AM, before leaving in procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church Ashley St., East Boston for a Funeral Mass celebrating Elisa's life at 10AM. Services will conclude with Elisa being laid to rest with her beloved husband Mario in Woodlawn Cemetery, may they rest in peace. For more info, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019