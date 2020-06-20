|
|
McCAULEY, Elisabeth A. Of Cambridge, June 16, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Francis T. and Elizabeth H.(Moran) McCauley. Devoted sister of Frances E. McCauley of Cambridge and the late Mary Jane MacDonald-Rhodes. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Beloved retired teacher at the Memorial School in Burlington for 40 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Elisabeth's memory to the . Online guestbook www.brownsndhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020