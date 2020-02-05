|
|
WELLES, Elisabeth Burr A Life Well Lived Of Juno Beach, FL, Winchester and South Dartmouth, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18th at her home after a brief illness at the age of 100. Elisabeth was born in Brookline, MA, lived in Winchester, MA. and later Tequesta & Juno Beach, FL. In 1941, she entered the United States Marine Corps and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant while serving at Camp Lejeune through the end of World War II. She met her husband Rogers Welles while in the Marine Corp. Mrs. Welles was a resident of Winchester, MA for 33 years from 1955 – 1988. She was an active golfer and curler at the Winchester Country Club. She was a strong supporter of the Winton Club. In 1988, she retired to Tequesta, FL with her husband and enjoyed playing golf and participated in local charity work throughout the community. She is survived by her three children: Rogers Welles, Jr. of Santa Fe, NM, Katelin Welles of Prince Frederick, MD, David Welles of Wellington, FL and two grandchildren, Julie of Stratford - upon –Avon, England and Samuel of Dallas, TX. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in South Dartmouth, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Aiden's Chapel in South Dartmouth, MA, Hospice or a local charity of your choice.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020