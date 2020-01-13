|
|
MARTIGNETTI, Elisabetta (Capone) Passed away peacefully, in her 104th year, on January 12, 2020. Longtime resident of Roslindale, formerly of Montemiletto, Avellino, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Martignetti (KIA, Italian Army, WWII). Devoted mother of Rosina M. Perry of Roslindale and her late husband Manuel G. Perry, and the late Carmine Martignetti. Loving grandmother of Ferruccio Barletta, and Jenny, Sabrina, and Toni Martignetti and the late Elisabetta Martignetti. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, January 15th, from 4-6pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, January 16th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale, at 10am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Entombment St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020