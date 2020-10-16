1/
ELISE (RUGGIERO) DONOVAN
DONOVAN, Elise (Ruggiero) Oct. 15th, lifelong of Malden. Beloved wife of Timothy E. Donovan. Cherished daughter of Louise (Boudreau) Ruggiero and the late Joseph of Malden. Loving mother of Nicholas T. Donovan and girlfriend Aim Suchitta of Wakefield, Brianna L. Dortona and husband Nicholas of Malden, and Ryan J. Donovan and the wife Renée of Saugus. Cherished sister of Paul Ruggiero of Wilmington, Joanne Ruggiero of Malden, and the late James Ruggiero and wife Diane Ruggiero. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Sunday, Oct. 18th, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to: American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For obituary, www.weirfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
