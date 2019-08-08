Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
920 Trapelo Rd
Waltham, MA
View Map
ELISSA A. CAPUZZO

ELISSA A. CAPUZZO Obituary
CAPUZZO, Elissa A. "Lee" Of Lexington, August 7, 2019. Daughter of the late Ernie Capuzzo and Ines (Marchese) Capuzzo. Mother of Kathleen Pellegrino and her husband Dr. Admiral MaCaulay of Lexington. Sister of the late Marguerite "Rita" Capuzzo. Godmother of Jimmy Manolis, his wife Valerie and their daughter Leah of Belmont, and the Puleo family, Antonio Puleo her godson of Watertown. She is also survived by 1 grandson, Nicholas, by 1 great granddaughter, Arianna, and by many friends. Lee was a teacher in the Newton Public School System. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Monday, August 12, at 10am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Rd. in Waltham, at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. Donations in her memory may be made to Only A Child, P.O. Box 990885, Boston, MA 02199. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2019
