|
|
MACARONIS, Elissa (Coutoulakis) Of Weston, November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Macaronis for 53 years. Devoted mother of the late Melanie Macaronis Brown. Grandmother of Elissa Rose Brown of Austin, TX. Sister of the late George Coutoulakis. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, Friday, Nov. 29 from 9-10am followed by a Funeral Service in the church beginning at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elissa's memory may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA 02493. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-234-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019