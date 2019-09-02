|
|
DOHANIAN, Eliz Of Belmont, on August 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Hagop & Esther (Babigian) Dohanian. Loving sister of Diran Dohanian of Belmont and the late Armen Dohanian, Sr., Nevart Dohanian, Ira Dohanian, and Rev. Dr. Zaven Dohanian and his late wife Vivian. In addition to her brother, Eliz is survived by her sister-in-law, Rachel Dohanian of Belmont, and 2 generations of loving nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Memorial collation will be held at First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Ave., Belmont, on Thursday, September 5th from 3-5 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Armenian Missionary Association, Hagop & Esther Dohanian Fund, 31 West Century Blvd., Paramus, NJ 07652-1409. For directions to church, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019