LITZOW, Eliza C. Of Newton, formerly of Southborough. May 4, 2020. Wife of John T. Litzow. Mother of Cara D'Amico, Peri D'Amico and Johnny Litzow; daughter of Aurora (Bunda) Cruz and the late Iluminado Cruz; sister of Danny Cruz of Orlando, FL, Loralei Cruz Osborn (Richard) of San Francisco, CA; sister-in-law of James Litzow of Memphis, TN, Stephen Litzow (Jenny) of Seattle, WA, and Catherine Norman of San Francisco, CA; many nieces & nephews. Services are private. Burial will be in St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. A public Memorial and Life Celebration will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Liza's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Dr. Ursula Matulonis Ovarian Cancer Fund, 450 Brookline Street, Boston, MA 02215 would be appreciated. Liza's online tribute and complete obituary available at joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020