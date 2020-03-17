|
BRUGMAN, Elizabeth A. (Heffernan) Of Winthrop, March 15, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John Brugman. Loving mother of Jack Brugman and his wife Patty of Winthrop. Dear sister of the late Rita Kerrigan, James Heffernan and John Heffernan. Cherished grandmother of Connor Brugman. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held in the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Funeral Services and Interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery will be private. Due to the new directive from the State of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Funeral Director's Association with the current health concerns, the Visitation and Funeral Services will be limited to the CDC recommendation of 25 people or under. Please feel free to send a card to family members, mail a card to the Funeral Home for the family or send a message on our online guestbook. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020