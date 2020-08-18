|
BURNS, Elizabeth A. (Drauschke) Age 66, of Medford, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Medford on July 4, 1954, she had been an area resident all her life. She was a Special Education teacher at Medford High School. Mrs. Burns was a member of the First Baptist Church in Medford, enjoyed traveling, especially to Disneyland and loved to spend time with her family. The widow of Kenneth Burns, she was also predeceased by her brother Carl Drauschke. Mrs. Burns is survived by her three brothers: Paul Drauschke and his wife Yvonne of Saco, ME, Fred Drauschke and his wife Barbara of Melrose, and Ronald Drauschke of Medford. One sister-in-law Deborah Drauschke of Medford. She is also survived by her husbands family: mother-in-law: Shirley Burns, and sisters-in-law: Susan Collins and Donna Archiprete. There are many nieces and nephews and her faithful dog Burnsie.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Beals, Geake, and Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held for family on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 am at the First Baptist Church, 29 Oakland St., Medford, MA. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020