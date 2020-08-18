Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
the First Baptist Church
29 Oakland St.
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. (DRAUSCHKE) BURNS


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. (DRAUSCHKE) BURNS Obituary
BURNS, Elizabeth A. (Drauschke) Age 66, of Medford, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Medford on July 4, 1954, she had been an area resident all her life. She was a Special Education teacher at Medford High School. Mrs. Burns was a member of the First Baptist Church in Medford, enjoyed traveling, especially to Disneyland and loved to spend time with her family. The widow of Kenneth Burns, she was also predeceased by her brother Carl Drauschke. Mrs. Burns is survived by her three brothers: Paul Drauschke and his wife Yvonne of Saco, ME, Fred Drauschke and his wife Barbara of Melrose, and Ronald Drauschke of Medford. One sister-in-law Deborah Drauschke of Medford. She is also survived by her husbands family: mother-in-law: Shirley Burns, and sisters-in-law: Susan Collins and Donna Archiprete. There are many nieces and nephews and her faithful dog Burnsie.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Beals, Geake, and Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held for family on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 am at the First Baptist Church, 29 Oakland St., Medford, MA. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -