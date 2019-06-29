CARRIERE, Elizabeth A. (O'Brien) Age 87, of South Berwick, ME, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Newton Center in Sanford, ME. The daughter of the late William and Fannie (Yesbek) O'Brien, she was born in Boston and had been a south end resident most of her life. Mrs. Carriere worked as a waitress at Howard Johnsons, she enjoyed bingo, cards, and crafts, she loved to spend time with her family. She was predeceased by her two brothers; Bill O'Brien and George O'Brien, as well as her granddaughter Kristin Carriere. Mrs. Carriere was survived by her three sons; Christopher W. O'Brien of Wells, ME, Michael G. Carriere of Winthrop, MA, and William T. Carriere of Revere, MA. Three grandchildren, Mark Carriere, William Carriere, and Jenna Carriere. 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, June 30th, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Beals, Geake, and Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD, MA. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, at 10:00 am at the funeral home, burial will follow in Mt. Benedick Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA. Online condolences may be shared at www.magliozzifuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019