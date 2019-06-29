Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH CARRIERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. (O'BRIEN) CARRIERE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. (O'BRIEN) CARRIERE Obituary
CARRIERE, Elizabeth A. (O'Brien) Age 87, of South Berwick, ME, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Newton Center in Sanford, ME. The daughter of the late William and Fannie (Yesbek) O'Brien, she was born in Boston and had been a south end resident most of her life. Mrs. Carriere worked as a waitress at Howard Johnsons, she enjoyed bingo, cards, and crafts, she loved to spend time with her family. She was predeceased by her two brothers; Bill O'Brien and George O'Brien, as well as her granddaughter Kristin Carriere. Mrs. Carriere was survived by her three sons; Christopher W. O'Brien of Wells, ME, Michael G. Carriere of Winthrop, MA, and William T. Carriere of Revere, MA. Three grandchildren, Mark Carriere, William Carriere, and Jenna Carriere. 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, June 30th, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Beals, Geake, and Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD, MA. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, at 10:00 am at the funeral home, burial will follow in Mt. Benedick Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA. Online condolences may be shared at www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
Download Now