COOPER, Elizabeth A. Age 99 of Roxbury, January 20, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John H. Cooper. Beloved mother of John A. "Jack" (Willia) Cooper, Ralph H. (late Quensella) Cooper, Harold R. "Randy" (Cherry) Cooper, Gwendolyn E. Johnson, Carl L. Cooper, Edmund A. "Buster" Cooper, Charles (Carolyn) Cooper, Jonnette (Kenneth) Hayes and Patricia (Vatcel) Younger. She leaves 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Visiting with the family, 10 AM at Twelfth Baptist Church, 160 Warren St., Roxbury. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mattapan, MA. To post a sympathy message for the family, visit www.davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
