CREIGHTON, Elizabeth A. (Fitzpatrick) Of West Roxbury, November 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Creighton. Loving mother of Jean LeBlanc and her late husband Chuck of West Roxbury, Denise Mackey and her husband Richard of Quincy, Charles, Jr. and his late wife Donna of Walpole, Robert and Mary Flinn of West Roxbury, George and his late wife Debra of Walpole and Bette Creighton and Peter O'Toole of Marshfield. Sister of Joanne Martin of Marshfield and the late Martha Barnett and Reva Primes. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Retired employee of Pleasant Café and John Hancock. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, November 17th from 3-6pm. Funeral Mass is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
