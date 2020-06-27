|
CUGINI, Elizabeth A. (Smyth). Of Chestnut Hill, MA, passed away peacefully at home on June 26th, 2020 at the age of 87 years. She was predeceased in death by her first husband Richard A. Cugini and her second husband Alford Vancour. She was a lifelong resident of Brookline. The daughter of the late Frederick H. and Anna L. (Carroll) Smyth. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frederick T. Smyth of Norwell and Charles E. Smyth of Medford. She leaves behind her beloved sisters-in-law Connie Pisacreta of Canton and Cecilia Smyth of Medford along with many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews and a lifetime of wonderful friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace beautiful lady. Funeral services and interment will be private. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home (617) 277-7652 www.bellodeafh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020