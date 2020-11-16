CUGINI, Elizabeth A. (Brewer) of Belmont, Nov. 15. Loving daughter of the late Ernest and Virginia K. (Kelley) Brewer. Beloved wife of the late Carl L. Cugini. Dear and devoted mother of Paul L. Cugini and his wife Maura of Belmont and Kenneth A. Cugini and his wife Rebecca of Uxbridge. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Elizabeth's Visitation in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Thursday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by her Graveside Services in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, at 12:30 p.m. COVID-19 protocols must be maintained: face masks, social distancing, etc. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elizabeth's memory to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 would be sincerely appreciated. Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900