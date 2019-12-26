|
|
EISAN, Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Harrington) Unwavering Dedication to Faith and Family In Brockton, formerly of Weymouth and Dorchester, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry B. Eisan for 63 years. Loving mother of Cheryl and her husband Alfred Arnold of Pembroke, Gary and his wife Debby Eisan of Pembroke, David and his wife Michelle Eisan-Smith of Holliston, and Beth "Buffy" and her husband Eric Gagnon of Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Sister of Barbara Thorwaldson of Hingham, her twin brother Robert Harrington of Milton, Carol Remington of Weymouth, and the late Ruby Henderson, Marge Henderson, and Clinton Harrington Jr. She is survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER on Sunday, December 29th from 2-6 P.M. Her Funeral Service will be held in the First Baptist Church, 401 Ashmont St., Dorchester on Monday morning, December 30th at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to the American , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 or the First Baptist Church, 401 Ashmont St., Dorchester, MA 02124. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
View the online memorial for Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Harrington) EISAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019