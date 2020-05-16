|
|
FIDLER, Elizabeth A, "Betty" (LeClaire) Age 89, formerly of Milton, passed away on May 13, 2020 at Notre Dame Long Term Care in Worcester. Betty was one of two daughters of the late John B. and Elizabeth (Portelance) LeClaire. Born on November 14, 1930, Betty graduated from Putnam Academy and Becker Junior College. Betty met her future husband, Joe while they were both in college in Worcester. They married in 1953 and settled in Milton, MA. Betty's father loved the beach and instilled that love in his daughters. They spent many happy weeks at Pleasure Beach in Waterford, CT, and Betty continued the tradition with her own family, who still visit. Betty and Joe loved to travel, with Bermuda, Sanibel, FL and Wells, ME being regular destinations. They loved bowling, playing tennis, and riding bikes, enjoying Elderhostel bike trips at home and abroad.
Betty loved her family and friends. Known as "Betty at the bank" from her many years of working as a teller in East Milton, she truly cared about all her customers, remembering so much about their lives. Betty was known for her big smile and her huge heart. Ever the optimist, Betty would describe a cloudy day at the beach saying, "The sun is trying to break through!" She was especially loving and generous with those in need. Betty was proud to have done the Walk for Hunger for more than 25 years, completing it through her mid-70's. Betty attended 7 AM daily Mass at St. Agatha Church, where she was a lector and a Eucharistic Minister to the sick, and a fixture as a volunteer at Monday Night Bingo.
The family will always be grateful for the loving care Betty received in her final years from the staff at Notre Dame.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Fidler, Jr. She is survived by two sons, Jack Fidler and his wife Jo-Louise of Newton and Mark Fidler and his wife Tobey of Waltham; and two daughters, Anne Ancona and her husband Jim of Boylston and Katherine Dowd and her husband Michael of Sharon; her sister, Marie Kane of Old Saybrook, CT; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha's when it is safe to gather, and Betty will be buried with Joe at Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Betty Fidler can be made to Project Bread, 145 Border Street, East Boston, MA 02128, www.projectbread.org or the Archdiocese of Boston Catholic Appeal to support their COVID-19 ministry, https://bostoncatholicappeal.org/ways-to-give/ To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit:
www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020