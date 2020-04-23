Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" FLAHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" FLAHERTY Obituary
FLAHERTY, Elizabeth A. "Betty" Of Burlington, April 22nd, at 89 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Albert P. Flaherty, Sr. Cherished mother of Susan Branley, her husband Kenneth of Wilmington, Barbara Hart, her husband Phillip of Burlington, Mary Beth Laing, her husband Norman of CA, and Janet Galante of Woburn, Donald A. Galante, his wife Michelle of Easton and Michael J. Galante, his wife Diane of Billerica. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Pyche, Mary Johnson, Helen Cloherty and Rita Perry. Loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Remembrances may be made in honor of Betty to the MSPCA Angell, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or the American Diabetes Assoc., 1701 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -