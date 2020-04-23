|
FLAHERTY, Elizabeth A. "Betty" Of Burlington, April 22nd, at 89 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Albert P. Flaherty, Sr. Cherished mother of Susan Branley, her husband Kenneth of Wilmington, Barbara Hart, her husband Phillip of Burlington, Mary Beth Laing, her husband Norman of CA, and Janet Galante of Woburn, Donald A. Galante, his wife Michelle of Easton and Michael J. Galante, his wife Diane of Billerica. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Pyche, Mary Johnson, Helen Cloherty and Rita Perry. Loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Remembrances may be made in honor of Betty to the MSPCA Angell, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or the American Diabetes Assoc., 1701 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020