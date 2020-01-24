|
|
GREEKWOOD, Elizabeth A. (Johnson) Of Reading, formerly of Woburn, January 22nd, at the age of eighty-seven. Beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Greekwood. Devoted mother of Stephen J. Greekwood. Dear sister of Alan Johnson of Stoneham, Philip Johnson of Reading, Paul Johnson, his wife Betty of Woburn and the late Richard, Robert and Charlotte Johnson and Phyllis McCafferty. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 29th, at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 60 Forest Park Road, Woburn, MA at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, MA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Elizabeth's name to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 60 Forest Park Rd., Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020