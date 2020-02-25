Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ELIZABETH A. (BEAN) HAMILTON

HAMILTON, Elizabeth A. (Bean) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late G. Kermit Hamilton. Loving mother of Roger K. Hamilton and his wife Regina of Medford, Denise Button of Billerica, Stephen M. Hamilton and his wife Carole of Dracut, Richard Hamilton and his wife Patrice of CT. Sister of the late Mary (Mae) Bean, Edward Bean and his wife Mary, Evelyn Murphy and her husband Vincent, Lawrence Bean and his wife Marilyn. Sister-In-law of Isabel Haggerty of Suffern, NY. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE, Friday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Medford at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday, 4-8. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
