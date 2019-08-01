|
HARMON, Elizabeth A. (Belmont) Of Melrose, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of George E. Harmon. Loving mother of Linda Murphy of Lynnfield & her late husband Richard, & the late Susan & Philip Harmon. Dear sister of Mary Perdios, Winifred & Nancy Belmont, Judy Counterman, Dorothy Loring, & the late Stephen Belmont & Irene Quigley. Cherished grandmother of Tyler R. Murphy & the late Kristin Harmon, & great-grandmother of Haley Harmon. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews & cousins. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Monday, August 5th at 10:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose, at 11:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-6pm. Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Elizabeth was a former telephone operator New England Telephone & a caretaker at the McFadden Nursing Home in Malden. For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019