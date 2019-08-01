Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Herbert St.,
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH HARMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. (BELMONT) HARMON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. (BELMONT) HARMON Obituary
HARMON, Elizabeth A. (Belmont) Of Melrose, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of George E. Harmon. Loving mother of Linda Murphy of Lynnfield & her late husband Richard, & the late Susan & Philip Harmon. Dear sister of Mary Perdios, Winifred & Nancy Belmont, Judy Counterman, Dorothy Loring, & the late Stephen Belmont & Irene Quigley. Cherished grandmother of Tyler R. Murphy & the late Kristin Harmon, & great-grandmother of Haley Harmon. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews & cousins. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Monday, August 5th at 10:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose, at 11:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-6pm. Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Elizabeth was a former telephone operator New England Telephone & a caretaker at the McFadden Nursing Home in Malden. For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now