JALBERT, Elizabeth A. "Lee" (Scarpetti) In Revere, on March 21st and two and one-half months shy of her 95th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Hector H. Jalbert. Cherished mother to Leslie A. Parechanian & husband Dale F. of Revere & the late Sharon E. DeRenne. Devoted grandmother of Kristen A. DeRenne-Travelo & husband George M. of Merrimac, MA, Janelle M. & Justin M. Parechanian, both of Revere. Adoring great-grandmother of Madison R. & Autumn L. Travelo, Cali B., Ryker L., Gabrielle & Nate Travelo. Dear sister of the late Mary Santosuosso-Maglione & Anne M. Hurley. Also lovingly survived by her son-in-law Lawrence DeRenne of Merrimac, MA & many faithful nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews & cousins. Admired daughter to the late Domizio Scarpetti & Bessie (Sherman) Scarpetti. Services & interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett will be held privately, due to the prevailing Coronavirus (COVID-19) mandate & regulations. A family announcement will be made regarding place, date & time of a "Celebration of Life Ceremony" (Funeral Mass). Details will be posted on our website, www.vertuccioandsmith.com In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020