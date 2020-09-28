1/1
ELIZABETH A. (DOWD) NOONAN
NOONAN, Elizabeth A. (Dowd) Of Dedham and Onset, September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter V. Noonan. Devoted mother of Beth A. Ross and her husband Bob of Sudbury, Pete V. Noonan of Taunton, and Katey A. Noonan of Framingham. Grandmother of Brendan Ross of Sudbury, and Connor and Chloe Lemay of Framingham. Sister of the late Jean Lynch, Joan Hession, and Barbara Shaughnessy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Elizabeth worked as a secretary to the Judges of the Dedham District Court. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Visiting Hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
