SACCA, Elizabeth A. "Mickey" (Yerardi) Of Belmont, April 20th, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to Robert "Bobby" J. Sacca. Loving mother of Lisa Sullivan and her husband Stephen "Sully" of Arlington, Carol Sacca of FL, Christine "Pepi" Encarnacion and her husband Victor, Donna Sacca of Marlborough and Robert E. Sacca and his wife Jill of Marlborough. Cherished grandmother to Jaclyn Vasquez, Anthony Sullivan, Kelley Silva, Vanessa Sacca, Victor Encarnacion, Jr., Nicholas Sullivan, Jessica Sullivan, Johnathan "Finn" Sullivan, Brady Sacca and Gracie Sacca and her great-grandchildren Angelina, Raymond, Emilia and Joel. She is also survived by her extended family. Mrs. Sacca's family will gather privately at the Brasco and Sons Memorial in Belmont and interment will take place at Newton Cemetery. For the safety of those they love and care so much for, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of her life will be held when social distancing guidelines allow. Those who wish may make donations in Mrs. Sacca's memory to the at For complete obituary and further information, please visit
www.brascofuneralhome.com Brasco and Sons Memorial
Belmont 617-484-2088
www.brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2020