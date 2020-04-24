Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels
325 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-2088
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH SACCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. (YERARDI) SACCA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. (YERARDI) SACCA Obituary
SACCA, Elizabeth A. "Mickey" (Yerardi) Of Belmont, April 20th, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to Robert "Bobby" J. Sacca. Loving mother of Lisa Sullivan and her husband Stephen "Sully" of Arlington, Carol Sacca of FL, Christine "Pepi" Encarnacion and her husband Victor, Donna Sacca of Marlborough and Robert E. Sacca and his wife Jill of Marlborough. Cherished grandmother to Jaclyn Vasquez, Anthony Sullivan, Kelley Silva, Vanessa Sacca, Victor Encarnacion, Jr., Nicholas Sullivan, Jessica Sullivan, Johnathan "Finn" Sullivan, Brady Sacca and Gracie Sacca and her great-grandchildren Angelina, Raymond, Emilia and Joel. She is also survived by her extended family. Mrs. Sacca's family will gather privately at the Brasco and Sons Memorial in Belmont and interment will take place at Newton Cemetery. For the safety of those they love and care so much for, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of her life will be held when social distancing guidelines allow. Those who wish may make donations in Mrs. Sacca's memory to the at For complete obituary and further information, please visit

www.brascofuneralhome.com Brasco and Sons Memorial

Belmont 617-484-2088

www.brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -