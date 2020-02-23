|
THOMAS, Elizabeth A. "Betsy" (Ryan) Of Walpole, formerly of Watertown, passed peacefully on February 21st, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 53. Beloved wife of Roger Thomas of 25 years. Loving daughter of Dorothy Ryan and the late John A. of Watertown. Devoted mother of Carley and Brooke Thomas, both of Walpole. Cherished sister of Kathy Erickson and her husband Steve of Manchester, CT, Maureen Ryan of Watertown, and John Ryan of Salem, NH. Sister-in-law of Jeffrey Thomas of Methuen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her beloved dog "Barkley." Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, Friday morning at 11 a.m., followed by a Fuenral Service at United Church of Walpole, at 12 p.m. Visiting Hours Thursday evening, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Terrace Hill Cemetery, Walpole. Relatives and friends invited. Betsy was a passionate preschool teacher at South Walpole Community Preschool for 16 years. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations in Betsy's memory can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For directions and guestbook, please visit:
thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH
Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020