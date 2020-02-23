Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. (RYAN) THOMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. (RYAN) THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS, Elizabeth A. "Betsy" (Ryan) Of Walpole, formerly of Watertown, passed peacefully on February 21st, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 53. Beloved wife of Roger Thomas of 25 years. Loving daughter of Dorothy Ryan and the late John A. of Watertown. Devoted mother of Carley and Brooke Thomas, both of Walpole. Cherished sister of Kathy Erickson and her husband Steve of Manchester, CT, Maureen Ryan of Watertown, and John Ryan of Salem, NH. Sister-in-law of Jeffrey Thomas of Methuen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her beloved dog "Barkley." Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, Friday morning at 11 a.m., followed by a Fuenral Service at United Church of Walpole, at 12 p.m. Visiting Hours Thursday evening, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Terrace Hill Cemetery, Walpole. Relatives and friends invited. Betsy was a passionate preschool teacher at South Walpole Community Preschool for 16 years. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations in Betsy's memory can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For directions and guestbook, please visit:

thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH

Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -