ELIZABETH A. "BETSY" WAGNER

WAGNER, Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Age 72, of Ipswich, MA, originally from Baltimore, MD, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, MA. She is survived by her sisters, M. Louise Wagner of Timonium, MD and Barbara C. Wagner of Arlington, MA, Barbara's husband, Timothy Durning, nieces Rachel W. Durning and Gretchen S. Durning, and many cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at First Church in Ipswich, MA, UCC, 1 Meetinghouse Green, Ipswich, MA 01938 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the First Church in Ipswich, MA, UCC or, because of Betsy's love of elephants, to the African Wildlife Foundation (awf.org). Morris Funeral Home of Ipswich
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
